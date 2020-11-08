Fred Allen Hensley of Norfolk, Va. passed away October 28, 2020 peacefully embraced by his family two days before his 69th birthday. Known to most as â€˜Fritz', he thrived in life by his father, Fred Hensley Jr., mother, Mary Anne Midgette, wife, Melony Hensley, aunt, Pauline Webb, daughter Kellyn Alexis, and sons, Kyle Allen and Keith Mcfann.



Born October 30, 1951 in Huntington, WV, Fritz was an only child raised in a navy household. He lived abroad when his family was stationed in Panama and Tokyo, Japan before eventually settling down in Norfolk.



A graduate of Granby H.S. and Old Dominion University, Fritz had a deep admiration for teaching and writing. He worked at the Virginia Pilot as reporter of local concert reviews and as a diligent news carrier. He taught English at Granby H.S. before ultimately becoming one of the region's most accomplished sales professionals.



It was at ODU where Fritz met his first wife of 25 years, Pamela, with whom he had his three wonderful children, raising them in Virginia Beach.



An active member of the community he coached both youth boys / girls soccer and basketball programs. Fritz a.k.a. the â€˜Terminator' was a devoted athlete and mentor, always a fierce contender on the court (YMCA) and loving father from the sideline.



Fritz's personality was incredibly fun loving, astutely competitive, and radiantly playful. An adventurer, prankster, beach goer, reader, celestial gazer and avid sports fan, Fritz always wanted you to simply enjoy life and have a great time.



In his honor, a celebration of life ceremony will be held for family and friends at Unity Church of Tidewater 5580 Shell Road, Virginia Beach, Va. 23455 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. (current Covid-19 guidelines apply). In lieu of flowers, the Hensley family suggest memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Unity Church towards purchase of a 25ft memorial window in the church's sanctuary.



