Fred Bingham Gentry, Jr. (Bing) died June 10, 2020. Born in Roanoke, VA on October 25, 1940, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Bingham Gentry.
Bing was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Roanoke and Hampden Sydney College where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He began his business career in the insurance industry with Crum and Foster and later with Lawyers Title Insurance Company. A transition into Commercial Real Estate began with Goodman, Segar, Hogan Inc. He was involved in the leasing, sales and property management of commercial real estate for 13 years and often a member of the Million Dollar Sales Club. He earned the Certified Property Manager designation of the Institute of Real Estate Management. Bing went on to work with Thomas C. Kyrus and Associates, the Breeden Company and later became a real estate appraiser working with Robert L. Garrett, Inc. and also the Appraisal Consultation Group, completing his career as an Assessor for the City of Virginia Beach.
Bing's dedication to tennis found him playing in tournaments during his high school and college years and ranked him on the state junior level. While serving in the US Army, he was invited to join the Fort Eustis tennis team. Although a lowly private, because of his tennis skills, he played with generals and enjoyed the perks of flying from match to match on US Army helicopters. Later in life, golf became his passion. At the age of 70 he made a hole in one at a Hampden Sydney Golf Outing at the Princess Anne Country Club. As a member of the Virginia Beach Assembly, he demonstrated his love of dancing, especially shagging to beach music with all the pretty ladies. Bing was also a former member and president of the Exchange Club of Virginia Beach. He was an active and long-time member of Galilee Episcopal Church where he served as a greeter, head usher, lector, chalicer and Co-Chairman of the Stewardship Committee.
Bing is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 47 years, Susan Hathaway Gentry; his niece, Elizabeth Bullington Hale; nephew, David B. Bullington, of Roanoke, VA and his godchildren, Evan Wallace Marriott of California, Molly W. Gentry of Northern Virginia and Charles Benjamin Temple, Robert Forney Temple and Ann Harrison Brassfield Mitchum, all of Virginia Beach.
A private service will be held in the St. Francis Memorial Garden at St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Memorial donations may be made to Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451; Hampden Sydney College, Hampden Sydney, Virginia 23943 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.