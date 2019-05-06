|
|
Fred Clark, Jr. passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 94. He was the son of the late Frederick and Lona Clark.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A graveside service for Mr. Clark will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. For further service details and to leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 6, 2019