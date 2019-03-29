Fred Clinton Tayloe, 86, of 930 Hexlena Road, Aulander, NC, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie. Mr. Tayloe was born in Bertie County on March 3, 1933, and was the son of the late Johnnie R. Tayloe and Evelyn Vaughan Tayloe Alexander. A farmer, he had owned and operated Fred C. Tayloe Bulldozing for over 40 years, and continued to maintain his love of farming as the owner and operator of Tayloe Farms. A member of Connaritsa Baptist Church, in years past he had also enjoyed fellowship with Holly Grove Baptist Church. For many years he enjoyed the fellowship and time spent drinking coffee with his friends in Powellsville. He was an Army veteran having served during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 61 years, Marjorie Early Tayloe, sisters, Ruth T. Myers and Mattie Mae Hoggard, and by his brothers, Alfred P. Tayloe, Johnnie Lee Tayloe and Richard Earl Tayloe. Surviving are his three sons, Freddie A. â€œDoodle Bugâ€ Tayloe and wife Ann of Aulander, Herbie C. Tayloe and wife Alice of Ahoskie, and John M. Tayloe of Aulander; four grandchildren, Wendy A. Tayloe of Louisville, KY, Lauren E. Tayloe and Jacob R. Tayloe and wife Tori, all of Ahoskie, and Randy Tayloe and wife Dee of Aulander; four great-grandchildren, Jessica Tayloe of Willow Springs, and Amberliegh, Nathaniel, and Eric Tayloe, all of Ahoskie; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Connaritsa Baptist Church, and will be conducted by The Rev. Jimmy Smith, The Rev. Frances Cooper, and The Rev. Jacob R. Tayloe. Burial with military honors will follow in the Ahoskie Cemetery. Friends may join the family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the home of his son, John M. Tayloe, 1426 Early Station Road, Aulander. Memorial contributions may be made either to the Fred C. and Marjorie Early Tayloe Scholarship Endowment Fund, Chowan University, One University Place, Murfreesboro, NC 27855, or to the Memorial Fund at Connaritsa Baptist Church, PO Box 160, Aulander, NC 27805. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary