Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
745 E. 29th St.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
745 E. 29th St.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Fred E. Robinson Jr.


1921 - 2019
Fred E. Robinson Jr. Obituary
Fred E. Robinson, Jr., 97, slipped into eternal rest October 11, 2019. Fred was born December 2, 1921 in Norfolk, Va. to the late Fred and Essie Robinson. He was predeceased in death by his wife Rosa Robinson and sisters Essie Simpson and Alice Harding. Fred served proudly in WWII and as a Letter Carrier in Norfolk for 43 years. He was a dedicated member of First United Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where he served on many boards, trustee and treasurer. Fred is survived by 2 stepchildren, David Brickhouse, Evangelist Dr. Janice Saunders (Rev. Jasper Saunders, Sr.), brother-in-law Linwood Walker, grandchildren Rev. Jasper Saunders, Jr. (Lisa), Jason Saunders (Katrice), Traci Jones (William "B.J."), Jamean Saunders-Santouse, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and numerous friends. A homegoing celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22nd at First United Presbyterian Church, 745 E. 29th St., Norfolk, with viewing one hour prior to the service. Pastor Veronica Thomas will officiate. Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby St., is in charge. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to his beloved church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019
