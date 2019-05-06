Fred Ellis Byrd, 87 of Suffolk, Virginia died peacefully at home on May 4, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Jethro Jordan Byrd and Grace Ellis Byrd formerly of Cypress Chapel. He was the husband of the late Nancy W. Byrd. Fred is survived by his two sons, Rick Byrd of the home and Michael Byrd of West Hollywood, California. He is also survived by four siblings, James Rudolph Byrd, Betty Byrd Knight, William Hubbard Byrd, and Jethro Jordan Byrd, Jr. Fred was a life member of Cypress Chapel Church. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. An avid American, Fred always made sure he had the American Flag flying high in the family yard and enjoyed watching old glory fly amidst the skies. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Wednesday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 6, 2019