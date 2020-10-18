1/1
Fred Odell Archer
Fred Odell Archer, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Emerald Isle, NC following a brief illness. Son to the late Harry J. and Mary Odell Archer, Fred grew up in Portsmouth, VA and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. After attending East Carolina University, Fred and his beloved wife and best friend Ann Gail Roberston settled in Portsmouth where they raised their family and Fred served his community as a police officer for almost 30 years. Following his retirement, they moved to Virginia Beach to be closer to Ann's CPA practice and enjoyed many years together near the ocean.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Ann Gail Archer; son, Fred Archer, Jr; brother, Charles Archer; and sister, June Ratliff. He is survived by daughters, Beth Farrington (Sam) of Emerald Isle and Pamela Archer (Chad) of Cedar Point; grandchildren, Stephen Britt Miller of Richmond, VA, Margaret Ryan Miller of New York, NY, Alison Farrington and Richard A. Farrington, III of Emerald Isle; brother, Harry Archer of Atlantic Beach; and sisters, Shirley Richards (Phillip) and Norma Greene (Jim) both of Portsmouth, VA.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Emerald Isle Baptist Church in Emerald Isle, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Emerald Isle Baptist Church
