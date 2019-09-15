|
|
Fred Otis Chambers, 89, of Chesapeake, went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019. Born November 3, 1929 to Rile and Lillian Chambers of Egan, Tennessee. Fred was a longtime member of Waters Road Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Trustee. He was also in a Gospel Quartet called the Missionaries. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Ruth Chambers. Children: Linda Morefield, Steve Chambers (Kim), Carl Chambers (Edna), Regina Nolen (Todd). Grandchildren: David Morefield, Stevie Chambers, Daniel Morefield (Madeline), Courtney Nolen. Great-grandchildren: Makayla Flora, Christian, Vance, Weston Morefield and one great-grandchild. Private interment will be at a later date. Arrangements being handled by Cremation and Funeral Services of Tidewater.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019