The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Otis Chambers


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Otis Chambers Obituary
Fred Otis Chambers, 89, of Chesapeake, went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019. Born November 3, 1929 to Rile and Lillian Chambers of Egan, Tennessee. Fred was a longtime member of Waters Road Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Trustee. He was also in a Gospel Quartet called the Missionaries. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Ruth Chambers. Children: Linda Morefield, Steve Chambers (Kim), Carl Chambers (Edna), Regina Nolen (Todd). Grandchildren: David Morefield, Stevie Chambers, Daniel Morefield (Madeline), Courtney Nolen. Great-grandchildren: Makayla Flora, Christian, Vance, Weston Morefield and one great-grandchild. Private interment will be at a later date. Arrangements being handled by Cremation and Funeral Services of Tidewater.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Download Now