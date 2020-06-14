Fred R. Chapman
1924 - 2020
Fred Randolph Chapman of Westminster Canterbury passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1924 in Smithfield, VA and was the son of the late Henley C. and Louise H. Chapman. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Alice Chapman and his eldest son, Rick Chapman. Survivors include, his son Charles Chapman (Elaine), grandson Stephen (Brittany), and great granddaughter Saylor.

Fred graduated from VA Tech with a degree in Engineering. He served as a commissioned officer on active duty in the Navy during WWII for 4 years. He then served 23 years in the Navy Reserves achieving the rank of Lt. Commander. He also worked in Civil Service for Naval Engineering and Army Training Commands at Fort Monroe for 30 years. Upon retiring he worked as a Consulting Engineer.

Fred was a loving husband and father and always took care of his family. His many hobbies included gardening, traveling, wood working, and stamp collecting.

The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff of Westminster Canterbury for making Fred's final home of 17 years a blessed one.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on June 15 at 10:00 am. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
