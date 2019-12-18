|
September 9, 1928 - December 13, 2019
Fred R. Edwards, of Va Beach, entered glory on December 13th, he was 91 years old. He was born on September 9, 1928 in Selma, NC to Alton & Essie Edwards. His only sibling died in childhood.
He was a very hard working gentle giant who found it hard to retire. He worked until he was 86 yrs old. He loved being around people and they loved him. His employment included 12 years at Hester TV, 25 years at Brinks Armored Truck and 25 years with the Va Beach School System assisting handicapped children on & off the buses.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean West Edwards. Daughters, Gloria (Steven) and Ellen (Lee) and sons Chuck and Brian. His long legacy includes 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of his life held Friday, December 20th at Light of Hope UMC, 208 S Plaza Trail, Va Beach. 5:00 visitation, 6:00 service. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in his memory to Light of Hope Methodist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019