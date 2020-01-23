|
Chesapeake - Fred Stanley Spencer, 90, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in Columbia, NC to the late Edward and Mary Spencer. He was a manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife Ruth Taylor Spencer; three daughters, Donna S. Lakoski, Sherry S. Koolman and husband Jack and Robin S. Hadsell and husband David; a son, Jeffrey E. Spencer; a brother, Edward Harvey Spencer, Jr. and wife Betty Sue; and seven grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Maryssa, Jackson, Sarah, Timothy and Will.
A funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Saturday, January 25, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020