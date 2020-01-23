The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred S. Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred S. Spencer Obituary
Chesapeake - Fred Stanley Spencer, 90, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in Columbia, NC to the late Edward and Mary Spencer. He was a manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife Ruth Taylor Spencer; three daughters, Donna S. Lakoski, Sherry S. Koolman and husband Jack and Robin S. Hadsell and husband David; a son, Jeffrey E. Spencer; a brother, Edward Harvey Spencer, Jr. and wife Betty Sue; and seven grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Maryssa, Jackson, Sarah, Timothy and Will.

A funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Saturday, January 25, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -