Fred Schlotter, Jr., 86, passed away on April 25, 2020. Fred was born in Staten Island, NY on October 15, 1933 to Louise Marie (Casazza) Schlotter and Frederick Schlotter. He was predeceased by his twin brother George. Fred is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Williams Schlotter, his daughters Sonia Marie Carey (Paul Carey) and Cindy Jo Gibson (Wes Gibson), his sister Rose Marie Larsen (John Larsen), and grandsons Grant Carey, Conor Carey, and Wesley Gibson. In 1951, Fred joined the 81st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He received Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord in June 1952. After his discharge from the Army, he completed his high school GED and attended Tennessee Temple College, where he earned a B.A. in Sacred Music with a minor in Psychology in May 1959. He served as a church music director and soloist in various churches in the Tidewater area. Fred married Phyllis Williams Schlotter on August 17, 1963 at First Baptist Church in Hackensack, NJ (officiated by Joseph M. Stowell, Sr). He was a Christian School teacher from September 1960 to May 1973. Fred retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 16 years as a painter and then worked part-time as a security guard up to the age of 80. Fred enjoyed his church ministry, singing in the choir, bowling, his grandsons, traveling with Phyllis's brother Ken and his wife MaeBeth, spending time with his twin brother George and his wife Glenda, and his sister Rose Marie and her husband John. Most of all he enjoyed every day he spent with his wife Phyllis.
There will be no funeral service now, but a Celebration of Life service will be held in the future. In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Union Mission. Please visit his webpage at www.kellumfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.