Fred Stoney
1930 - 2020
Fred Stoney,90, went on to glory surrounded by his loving family on Thursday April 30, 2020 in Chesapeake Virginia.Â  Fred was born on April 12, 1930 in Brunswick County, North Carolina to the late William "Bill" Stoney and Maggie Dewitt.

He served in the army and later was Honorably Discharged after an injury in 1953.Â  The honors receivedÂ  upon his discharge were Combat Infantry Badge, Army Occupation Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Purple Heart Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.Â 

Fred later married the love of his life, Annie Ruth Smith Stoney, with whom he shared 62 years.Â  Fred and Annie lived in New York with their children.Â  Fred worked for Bayview Correctional Facility in Manhattan, NY until he retired.Â  After retirement he and his wife relocated to Chesapeake Virginia.Â  They attended church at St. Mary's Basilica in Norfolk Va.Â Â Â 

Fred was preceded in death by his two daughters Stephanie Stoney- Brown and Paula Durham.Â  Fred is survived by his loving wife Annie Stoney,Â  son Jeffrey Stoney(Sheila)of Somerset, New Jersey, and daughters Jacqueline Wimbley(James) of Newport News, Va, and Kwinna Stoney-Carter(Vento) of Newport News, VA.Â  Fred is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Â 

The family would also like to thank Kelleyanne Payne, Dr. Peter Laplace, Gayla Guishard, Nija Lewis Means, Nurse Farrah, and Nurse Aimee for the wonderful love and care shown to Fred.

A viewing will be on Friday, May 8th from 2pm - 8pm at Hale Funeral Home,Â 2100 Ballentine Blvd. Norfolk, Va.Â  A graveside serviceÂ will be on Saturday, May 9th at 11 am at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens (section "GARDEN OF DEVOTION") 6309 East Virginia Beach Blvd Norfolk, Va.Â  A funeral will be held at a later date. www.halefuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.
