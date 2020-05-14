Fred T. Harris
1948 - 2020
Fred Thomas Harris, 71, died May 9th at Autumn Care Nursing home in Portsmouth, VA. he was born December 31, 1948 in Norfolk, VA to Fred Sr.

and Estelle (Halsey) Harris.

He graduated from I.C. Norcom High in 1967. He joined the Navy, serving 4 years. He worked at The Norfolk Naval Shipyard until his retirement as a pipe-fitter supervisor.

Fred was married twice and had a son (Tommy)

from his marriage to Mary Jones. His second wife was Valarie Wells. Fred was not married at the time of his death.

Fred was a snappy dresser and had a keen sense of humor. He was predeceased by his sisters Stella Campbell and Betty Thompkins. His surviving siblings are Ruben (Stella) ,Christine Featherstone, Ethel Goodrich(Joseph) and Gloria White. He leaves behind a host of friends and 'good buddies'

Due to COVED-19 situation, we will have a Memorial service for him in the future at a timeto be determined.

Professional services will be provided by Corprew Funeral Home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Mooney
Neighbor
