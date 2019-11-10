Home

1939 - 2019
Fred Wesley Logue, Jr., 80, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019.

He was born in Cheswick, Pennsylvania on April 13, 1939, the son of Fred and Ethel Logue. He is preceded in death by his parents and great-granddaughter, Mila Brooklyn Perme. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Judith R. Logue ; Son, Fred W. Logue III (Carol); daughters, Judith L. Wood (Chris), Susan M. Sprouse (Ken), and Sharon M. Plachinski (Mike), 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Fred retired from the United States Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer after 20 years of service. He was a fire control technician with both the Navy and Raytheon Service Company. A devoted father and husband, Fred enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. He also enjoyed hanging out in his garage trying to stay out of trouble with his wife, tinkering and sipping on a little Jim Beam now and then.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veteran's organization.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
