May you rest in eternal peace Mr. Britton. You were one of a kind. You will always be remembered with highest regard. I hope to see many tributes to you and Mr. Wilson for your impacts within our city schools and community. May your family and friends find comfort in knowing that our community feels your loss immensely and we extend the warmest hugs and love for each of you. Remember his brightest days, smile, laughter, lessons, wisdom, calming presence, and love of family, friends, and good times.

Michelle Duval

Student