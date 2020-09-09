Fred William Britton, Jr., 77, from Edenton, North Carolina, passed away September 3, 2020. "Coach Britton" was a 47-year veteran of the Virginia Beach public school system, and was one of the original teachers at First Colonial High School, where he taught physical education and coached football and tennis for generations of students. A true FC legend, Coach Britton's impact the school and in the community is immeasurable. He loved the FC family, and he enjoyed catching up with former students years later and seeing them leading happy and successful lives. He was a great teacher and coach, and an even better human being. Fred Britton was selfless, generous, kind, inspiring, reliable, cool, fun-loving, and a true Southern gentleman. He believed in people when they didn't believe in themselves. He approached life with the Jeep top down, a warm smile, helping hand, and a teasing joke or two. He was truly one-of-a-kind; a genuine, lifelong friend and an adoring husband and grandfather. Quite simply, he was the very best of all usâ€"and he will be forever, deeply missed. EP JB 19
He will be missed every day by his wife Diane, his children by marriage Erin (Rob) Gannett, Ryan Miller, and his grandchildren Connor, Carter, and Peyton Gannett; aunts Mae and Fay, and numerous cousins and extended family as well as some of the greatest, most loyal lifelong friends anyone could ever ask for. In particular his dearest friend and constant companion, Norbie Wilson.
The family would like to welcome friends and family to H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., in Virginia Beach from 4-7pm on Thursday, Sept 10th for those who would like to pay their respects in person.
In lieu of flowers, Fred would want us all to pay it forward. If you can make a difference in someone's life, do it. Listen without judgment, offer a kind, encouraging word, and help one another whenever and wherever you can. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.