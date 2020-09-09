1/1
Fred William Britton Jr.
Fred William Britton, Jr., 77, from Edenton, North Carolina, passed away September 3, 2020. "Coach Britton" was a 47-year veteran of the Virginia Beach public school system, and was one of the original teachers at First Colonial High School, where he taught physical education and coached football and tennis for generations of students. A true FC legend, Coach Britton's impact the school and in the community is immeasurable. He loved the FC family, and he enjoyed catching up with former students years later and seeing them leading happy and successful lives. He was a great teacher and coach, and an even better human being. Fred Britton was selfless, generous, kind, inspiring, reliable, cool, fun-loving, and a true Southern gentleman. He believed in people when they didn't believe in themselves. He approached life with the Jeep top down, a warm smile, helping hand, and a teasing joke or two. He was truly one-of-a-kind; a genuine, lifelong friend and an adoring husband and grandfather. Quite simply, he was the very best of all usâ€"and he will be forever, deeply missed. EP JB 19

He will be missed every day by his wife Diane, his children by marriage Erin (Rob) Gannett, Ryan Miller, and his grandchildren Connor, Carter, and Peyton Gannett; aunts Mae and Fay, and numerous cousins and extended family as well as some of the greatest, most loyal lifelong friends anyone could ever ask for. In particular his dearest friend and constant companion, Norbie Wilson.

The family would like to welcome friends and family to H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., in Virginia Beach from 4-7pm on Thursday, Sept 10th for those who would like to pay their respects in person.

In lieu of flowers, Fred would want us all to pay it forward. If you can make a difference in someone's life, do it. Listen without judgment, offer a kind, encouraging word, and help one another whenever and wherever you can. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 8, 2020
Fred was a positive force in the life of all who encountered his gentle, fun-loving spirit. The FC family lost a giant. May his legacy live on. Peace to his family in this difficult time.
Georgeanne Hribar
Coworker
September 8, 2020
There are so many memories of Fred at Frederick College. I can recall so many wonderful stories about him and our great times in school. He was truly one of a kind! Our hearts are with his family at this difficult time.
Marcia Wood
Classmate
September 8, 2020
May you rest in eternal peace Mr. Britton. You were one of a kind. You will always be remembered with highest regard. I hope to see many tributes to you and Mr. Wilson for your impacts within our city schools and community. May your family and friends find comfort in knowing that our community feels your loss immensely and we extend the warmest hugs and love for each of you. Remember his brightest days, smile, laughter, lessons, wisdom, calming presence, and love of family, friends, and good times.
Michelle Duval
Student
September 8, 2020
I have known Fred since the fall of 1966 and there has never been anyone as genuine as him. I am proud to have been a friend and fraternity brother. To the family, Please accept my heartfelt condolences!
Pete DeWolf
Friend
September 8, 2020
Fred was also a beloved friend and alumnus of Frederick College. We will miss him greatly. I send my deepest sympathy to his family and friends.
Patricia Elkey O'Neill
Friend
