Freda M. Mulling, 93, of Norfolk, VA went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, with her family at her side.
Born and raised in De Valls Bluff, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Hattie B. Mince. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Mulling Jr. and son John Thomas Alan Mulling.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, George M. Mulling III and wife Lei of Lake Forest, CA; granddaughter Kate L. Mulling of Los Angeles, CA; step-granddaughters Jillian A. Ward and husband Dave, and Corey E. Cohen, of Berkeley and Oakland, CA; four step-great-grandchildren, Eli Moulton, Jacob Ward, Henry Ward and Hazel Moulton; step-sister-in-law, Evelyn Mason of Virginia Beach, VA, step-sister Marion Wolfe of De Valls Bluff, AR and half-sister, Bettye Godair of Little Rock, AR; numerous beloved nieces and nephews and special neighbors and friends.
From an early age, Freda was a voracious reader of her Bible as well as books on a wide range of topics. She lived the organic lifestyle before it became popular, eating and researching the healthiest ways to live. Her breadth of knowledge was remarkable, and her home was filled with books. She was fiercely independent and renewed her driverâ€™s license just recently. She also had a sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, August 1 from 5 to 7pm. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, August 2 at 11am. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries of Norfolk, VA or World Challenge, Inc of Colorado Springs, CO. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 29, 2019