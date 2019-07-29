The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Mulling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda M. Mulling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda M. Mulling Obituary
Freda M. Mulling, 93, of Norfolk, VA went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, with her family at her side.

Born and raised in De Valls Bluff, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Hattie B. Mince. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Mulling Jr. and son John Thomas Alan Mulling.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, George M. Mulling III and wife Lei of Lake Forest, CA; granddaughter Kate L. Mulling of Los Angeles, CA; step-granddaughters Jillian A. Ward and husband Dave, and Corey E. Cohen, of Berkeley and Oakland, CA; four step-great-grandchildren, Eli Moulton, Jacob Ward, Henry Ward and Hazel Moulton; step-sister-in-law, Evelyn Mason of Virginia Beach, VA, step-sister Marion Wolfe of De Valls Bluff, AR and half-sister, Bettye Godair of Little Rock, AR; numerous beloved nieces and nephews and special neighbors and friends.

From an early age, Freda was a voracious reader of her Bible as well as books on a wide range of topics. She lived the organic lifestyle before it became popular, eating and researching the healthiest ways to live. Her breadth of knowledge was remarkable, and her home was filled with books. She was fiercely independent and renewed her driverâ€™s license just recently. She also had a sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone. She will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, August 1 from 5 to 7pm. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, August 2 at 11am. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries of Norfolk, VA or World Challenge, Inc of Colorado Springs, CO. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now