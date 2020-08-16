Freddie J McCoy Sr. was born on his mother's birthday of October 25th, 1941 in Norfolk, VA. He was escorted into heaven by Jesus with a host of angels on August 8th, 2020 as a mighty soldier warrior of God. Freddie was predeceased in death by his beloved grandmother Nannie Young, his father Joseph McCoy, his sister Nancy Anderson, and recently his departed mother Gladys McCoy on 8/5/2020.
He was an inquisitive and gifted child who loved swimming, basketball, music, movies, and art. Freddie's early education began at St Joseph Catholic School, next he went to Ruffner Middle School. After he attended Booker T. Washington High School, Freddie enlisted in the Army Reserves and transitioned into the US Army, during the post Korean-Vietnam Era. His love of travel, culture, and the arts transcended throughout his days. After several successful tours, he proudly retired as an honorable 100% Disabled Veteran (E5 - Sergeant) and went on to complete two years at NSU. He continued to serve the community as a DAV Chapter 21 lifetime member and an American Legion Post 280 longtime member.
Left to cherish his memory is a devoted wife of nearly 45 years Janice McCoy, daughter Juanisa McCoy and son Freddie McCoy Jr. (Christina), sisters Mildred Budd, Jean Sykes, and Carolyn Baker (Lynwood), brothers Joseph McCoy (Carolyn) and Vincent McCoy (Cathy), father-in-law Pastor David Johnson Sr., and abundantly loving amount of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, long life veteran friend Howard E. LeMelle (Lillian), a devoted friend Aaron Scott (Donna), and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Mon. 8/17/20 at 4-7 PM (open to the public and available online) at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 GW HWY N. Chesapeake, VA. Burial at Albert G Horton Veterans Cemetery on Tues. 8/18/20 at 11 AM (private - family only) at 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, VA. Social distancing, mask wearing required (50 people max limit).
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com
.