1/1
Freddie L. Helm Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 25, 2020, the Lord called Freddie L. Helm, Jr., a loving father, son, brother, and uncle home to his eternal resting place. "Boo" as his family called him was 55 years old. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 9, 1965 to Fred Helm, Sr. and the late Althea Helm.

Freddie was a 1983 graduate of Deep Creek High School. He was employed with International Marine Applicators and was always known as a hard worker. He was a man of many talents and if you listened to him tell it; he would convince you that no matter the task that he could do it better.

Boo is survived by his father, Fred Helm, Sr. and his wife Ivana, his son, Adonijah Helm, his longtime companion, Kimberly Todd, his two sisters Robin Christie and Jacqueline C. Miller (Keith). Two nieces, April Alexander, and Christina Harrison (Claude) and one nephew, Brian Coppage, Jr. Freddie had a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a mountain of friends who loved him.

A viewing will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Service in Berkley on November 3 from 2-6 p.m. A private family celebration will be held on November 4th at 10am and will be live streamed at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Each and every time we talked with Freddie he had an engaging smile and always was positive. He had a joyful personality and was very kind. Freddie will be missed.
Gary Nelson
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved