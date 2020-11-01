On October 25, 2020, the Lord called Freddie L. Helm, Jr., a loving father, son, brother, and uncle home to his eternal resting place. "Boo" as his family called him was 55 years old. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 9, 1965 to Fred Helm, Sr. and the late Althea Helm.
Freddie was a 1983 graduate of Deep Creek High School. He was employed with International Marine Applicators and was always known as a hard worker. He was a man of many talents and if you listened to him tell it; he would convince you that no matter the task that he could do it better.
Boo is survived by his father, Fred Helm, Sr. and his wife Ivana, his son, Adonijah Helm, his longtime companion, Kimberly Todd, his two sisters Robin Christie and Jacqueline C. Miller (Keith). Two nieces, April Alexander, and Christina Harrison (Claude) and one nephew, Brian Coppage, Jr. Freddie had a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a mountain of friends who loved him.
A viewing will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Service in Berkley on November 3 from 2-6 p.m. A private family celebration will be held on November 4th at 10am and will be live streamed at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
