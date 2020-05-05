CHESAPEAKE- Freddy Lee Yates, 72, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1948 in Grundy, Virginia to the late, Paul M. and Jacqueline G. Yates. He was a deacon at Alexander Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet Yates; daughters, Thea Yates, Amy Lemasters (Les) and Christy Bailey (Corey); four grandchildren, Maddie, Mason, Brooks and Camden; and many other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Alexander Baptist Church. Due to concerns of COVD-19, attendees are welcome to view the service remotely in their vehicles at the church or view the service online via facebook live stream. Public viewing will be from 10 AM to 4 PM Wednesday afternoon at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Semper Fi and America's Fund. www.semperfifund.org
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.