Freddy Lee Yates
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESAPEAKE- Freddy Lee Yates, 72, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1948 in Grundy, Virginia to the late, Paul M. and Jacqueline G. Yates. He was a deacon at Alexander Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet Yates; daughters, Thea Yates, Amy Lemasters (Les) and Christy Bailey (Corey); four grandchildren, Maddie, Mason, Brooks and Camden; and many other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Alexander Baptist Church. Due to concerns of COVD-19, attendees are welcome to view the service remotely in their vehicles at the church or view the service online via facebook live stream. Public viewing will be from 10 AM to 4 PM Wednesday afternoon at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Semper Fi and America's Fund. www.semperfifund.org

Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Viewing
10:00 - 4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Service
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Alexander Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved