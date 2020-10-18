1/1
Dr. Frederick Charlie Stange Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Frederick Charlie Stange, Jr., 72, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Born in New Orleans, LA he was the son of the late Frederick C. Stange Sr. and Frances A. Stange. Dr. Stange was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a long-time Dentist in the Hampton Roads community. He was a member of the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth A. Stange; children, Kim White (Todd), Adam Stange, Kelly Stange; grandchildren, Madison, Lyla, Colter and Keira White; a brother, William "Bill" Stange (Kathy); a mother-in-law, Bobbie Adams, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

The funeral service will be conducted at 3:30pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Pastor Michael Simone will officiate. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. The interment will be private in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Frederick C. Stange, Jr. Memorial Fund for the benefit of the ALS Association, www.tmcfunding.com

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial Gathering
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved