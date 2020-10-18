Dr. Frederick Charlie Stange, Jr., 72, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home, Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Born in New Orleans, LA he was the son of the late Frederick C. Stange Sr. and Frances A. Stange. Dr. Stange was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a long-time Dentist in the Hampton Roads community. He was a member of the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth A. Stange; children, Kim White (Todd), Adam Stange, Kelly Stange; grandchildren, Madison, Lyla, Colter and Keira White; a brother, William "Bill" Stange (Kathy); a mother-in-law, Bobbie Adams, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
The funeral service will be conducted at 3:30pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Pastor Michael Simone will officiate. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. The interment will be private in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Frederick C. Stange, Jr. Memorial Fund for the benefit of the ALS Association, www.tmcfunding.com
