Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
View Map

Frederick D. Snell Jr.

Frederick D. Snell Jr.
Frederick D. Snell, Jr., 71, of Blacksburg, VA, passed away on February 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Dorothy and Fredrick D. Snell, Sr. He was born in Norfolk, VA, and graduated from Granby High School and Virginia Tech. He loved all sports, especially the Washington Nationals.

Fred was blessed with great friends and they counted on each other in good times and bad.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Dottie S. Clark; niece, Lori Clark Short (Tim), their children Drew and Makenzie, Nephew Chip Clark ( Becky) all of Virginia Beach, and an Aunt and two cousins in Richmond.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020
