LCDR Frederick Frank Cazenave, Jr., USN (Ret.), 74, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on October 2, 2020.Born in New Orleans, LA, he was the son of the late Frederick F., Sr., and May N. Cazenave. He retired honorably as a Lieutenant Commander from the U. S. Navy. His memberships include: Past Master of Great Bridge Masonic Lodge No. 257, member of Willis V. Fentress Masonic Lodge No. 296, Past High Priest of Great Bridge Royal Arch Chapter, and a member of Khedive Shrine Center.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia A. Cazenave; three sons, Rick, Chris, and John Cazenave; brother, Dr. Craig Cazenave; and three grandchildren, Rick, Matthew, and Christopher.Services are pending with Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: