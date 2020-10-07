1/1
LCDR Frederick Frank Cazenave Jr., USN (Ret.)
LCDR Frederick Frank Cazenave, Jr., USN (Ret.), 74, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on October 2, 2020.

Born in New Orleans, LA, he was the son of the late Frederick F., Sr., and May N. Cazenave. He retired honorably as a Lieutenant Commander from the U. S. Navy. His memberships include: Past Master of Great Bridge Masonic Lodge No. 257, member of Willis V. Fentress Masonic Lodge No. 296, Past High Priest of Great Bridge Royal Arch Chapter, and a member of Khedive Shrine Center.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia A. Cazenave; three sons, Rick, Chris, and John Cazenave; brother, Dr. Craig Cazenave; and three grandchildren, Rick, Matthew, and Christopher.

Services are pending with Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
