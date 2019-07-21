Rick passed in peace, surrounded by family, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 79. His family is very grateful for the love and care provided by the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center staff. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Marylou; his devoted dog, Thunder; four children: Laura Townsend (Tim), Heather Prendergast (Jay), Colonel Geoffrey Weiss (Karen), Dr. Gregory Weiss (Laura), & 15 grandchildren: Kenleigh, Alison (Paul), Scott (Monica), Ethan, Larkin, Declan, Brian, Piper, Haidyn, Jaden, Zoe, Skye, Jazz, Truth, & Pax. Rick lived an extraordinary life. He was a superb athlete as a youth, drag-raced his 1960 Corvette, & drove speedboats at Cypress Gardens. A brilliant Hegelian scholar, Rick earned his Masters & PhD in Philosophy at the University of VA, edited the Hegel Society of Americaâ€™s newsletter, "The Owl of Minerva", & authored "Hegel: The Essential Writings"; & "Any Day Above Groundâ€¦Thoughts on Life, Death, After-life, and the Built-In God". Rick especially loved classic vehiclesâ€"particularly Corvettes & BMWsâ€"dogs, landscaping projects, John Wayne westerns, beaches, water skiing, Coors Light, UVA sports, & the USA. Rick will long be remembered for his incisive views on life, philosophy, & politics but especially for his iron will & the ferocity of his love and advocacy for his family. He is now happily reunited in Paradise with his beloved father, Fred, mother, Marion, & sister, Rosemary, and is undoubtedly reminiscing with the Almighty about all the adventures of a consequential life so very well lived. At Rickâ€™s request, instead of a funeral, the family will have a celebration of Rickâ€™s life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rickâ€™s name to the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Chapel Renovation Campaign at [email protected] Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019