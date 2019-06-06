Frederick Haywood Burt, Jr. passed away peacefully, on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Norfolk General Hospital after a brief illness. His wife and immediate family surrounded him.Fred was born and raised in Norfolk, VA. His parents Frederick H. Burt, Sr., and Eloise McCabe Burt predeceased him.He graduated from Maury High School where he met Joan, the love of his life.Fred became interested in pre-hospital emergency medicine and earned his EMT certification. He joined the Kempsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and became certified as one of the Stateâ€™s earliest Cardiac Technicians. Norfolkâ€™s Paramedical Rescue Services hired him in 1975. He soon rose through the ranks and when the Norfolk Fire Dept and PRS merged in 1991, he was promoted to Chief, in charge of Special Operations. Fred served more than 20yrs of faithful service to his city. Upon retirement, he worked with NowCare and acted as a liaison to several area fire and police dept administrations. Assisting them with pre and post-exposure consultation, Fred educated and protected hundreds of police, firefighters and EMS providers in the region. Fred also developed a love of baking and excelled at making various cakes including his prized Death by Chocolate cake. His exercise group and the firefighters of Station 7 were the most fortunate recipients of his amazing desserts! His favorite thing of all was to attend as many of his grandchildrenâ€™s events as he could. Fred and Joan traveled to baseball games, recitals, crew, and marching band competitions seemingly every weekend together.Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Tabit Burt; his two daughters, Karen Barner (Mike), Shari Sullivan (John); four grandchildren, Drew, Hannah, Sarah, and Joey; a sister, Gwendolyn Copperthite; and nephews Charlie and Paul Copperthite.The family would like to thank the Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews and care teams of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital that recently cared for Fred.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norfolk or the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Fred was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk, VA., where a memorial service will be held on Monday June 10 at 10am. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary