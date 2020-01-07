|
Frederick Irving Watson peacefully transitioned on January 3, 2020 in Norfolk, VA. He was born March 19, 1951 in Jamaica Queens, NY to the late Osborne and Bessie Watson. Fred retired from the Youth and Family Services of The City of Newport News in 2016. Partnered with Edward Holmes they were CEO's of Virginia Male Adolescent Network (V-Man) working with At Risk Males. Fred is survived by his wife, Alfredia; son, Khalid and daughter, Kalila and his brother Osborne and wife Gay and nephew, Jordan and nieces, Gabrielle and Danielle. On Wednesday, January 8, 2020 the family will receive family and friends at the Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby St. Norfolk, VA from 6:30pm - 7:30pm. A celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The First Baptist Church, 418 East Bute St. Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers please donate to First Baptist Church Ready Academy Christian School.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020