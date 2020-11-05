1/
Frederick J. Sunderland
Frederick J. Sunderland, 89, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on October 29, 2020.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, he was the son of the late Matthew and Alice Sunderland. He was a member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark, an avid golfer, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Frederick was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosemary Sunderland. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Rose Sunderland; three sons, Gerard Sunderland and wife Jane of North Carolina, John M. Sunderland and wife, Helene, of Winchendon, MA, and James P. Sunderland and wife, Michelle, of Virginia Beach; daughter, Nuala G. Hedrick and husband, Michael, of Dayton, VA; six grandchildren, Michael and Kerry Sunderland, Bailee and Brooke Sunderland, Gillian and Leah Hedrick; two sisters; and two brothers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Medi Hospice ladies for their compassion and excellent care their have provided.

The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark on Friday, Nov.6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Committal to follow in Columbarium. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of Saint Mark
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
