Frederick Joseph Bender, 91, passed away at his home in Norfolk on March 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.Fred was born on September 28, 1927, in Brooklyn and was the only child of Jacob and Johanna (Slaney) Bender. He lived most of his life on Long Island, NY, before retiring to Wilmington, NC, then Williamsburg, then Norfolk. A math whiz through childhood, Fred attended Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and spent his career as a Professional Engineer. After serving as a radar technician in the US Navy, he went on to become one of the leading authorities on underground cable systems and directed many complex projects around the world. He began his career with the Long Island Lighting Company (LILCO) before serving as President of Jerome Underground Transmission Equipment. He later returned to LILCO and held various executive positions before retiring.Fred was affable, engaging, sensitive, passionate, and always quick to laugh. He brought his passion to several lifelong hobbies, including woodworking (his carvings grace the homes of many friends and family), bridge (where he attained Silver Life Master ranking) and gardening (he was a certified Master Gardener, built several award-winning Japanese gardens, and was named Curator of the Wilmington Arboretumâ€™s Japanese Garden).But his longest and most sincere passion was his beloved wife of nearly 69 years, Theresa. In addition to Theresa, Fred is survived by children Christopher (Ann) Bender, Elizabeth (Jim) Morgan, Claudia Bender, Anthony Bender, and Matthew (Karen) Bender, and eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by son Michael (1977).The family will be receiving friends at a viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the same location. There will also be a reception at 3:00 Tuesday at the Talbot on Granby, 6311 Granby Street, Norfolk. Please visit www.hollomon-brown.com for more information and an extended tribute.â€œMay goodness follow you like sheepâ€¦ and bite you now and then.â€ â€" Fred Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019