Franklin â€" Frederick McClean Wilson, 82, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Southampton Memorial Hospital. Mr. Wilson was born in Franklin and was a former resident of Norfolk. He was predeceased by his parents, Ryland and Cecilia Ash Wilson, his wife of 57 years Johnnie Mae Wilson and two sons Frederick M. Wilson, Jr. and Larry Wilson.Mr. Wilson was a retired owner operator trucker with Phoenix Motor Express and Brown Transport. He was an Army veteran.He is survived two daughters, Mary Ortiz of Norfolk and Kimberly Wilson of Franklin, two sons, Ryland L. Wilson and his wife Melinda of Virginia Beach and Keith Wilson of Franklin, seven grandchildren, Rodney Hawkins, Rena Bryant, Marshall Wright, Michelle Ortiz, Vanessa Juarez, Chase Alexander and Laray Wilson, seven great grandchildren, Dominic Wright, Orion Davis, Story Wright, Miles Davis, Kiera Wright, Deliah Juarez and Olivia Juarez.Services will be private. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019