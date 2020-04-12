|
Frederick. M. Bowen (Freddy), age 76, of Portsmouth VA, lost his 13 year battle with cancer and complications on Friday March 10th. His struggles were long, but he is now at peace, suffering no longer in this earthly realm.
Born in Bertie County, NC to Maggie and Harry Bowen, he moved to Portsmouth in his youth and attended Craddock High School graduating in 1962. Following high school, he completed the electrical apprenticeship program and worked as an electrician (member of IBEW Local 80) before becoming an inspector in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard ROICC office until his retirement.
He was a huge fan of his children's sports and spent countless day's cheering (loudly) for both his children and grandchildren in sports that included baseball, football, wrestling, softball, soccer and swimming.
He was an avid fisherman and loved riding motorcycles. We are sure he is doing both in heaven, and rest assured there will be tales to go with both.
Everyone has a talent and his was story-telling. Until the very end, he told stories about his life, times and observations. Through all his trials of late, he never lost his ability to laugh and make others laugh. The days ahead, for his friends and family, will be a little less bright and certainly less funny with his passing.
He was a devoted and active member of Pinecrest Baptist Church, in Portsmouth, VA, and loved all of his church family, many of who were friends since his youth. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and his "brother" Alton H. Wall.
Survivors include his sons, Gregory Bowen (Michelle) of Midlothian, VA and Gary Bowen (Amy) of Chesapeake, VA, his daughter Kelly Stanley (Steve) of Chesapeake, VA; his sister, Joanne Wall of Rock Tavern, NY; a bevy of grandchildren, Savannah Bowen, Delaney Bowen, Darby Goodman, Justin Lewis, Kendall Bowen, Kayla Hewitt (Chris) and Lindsay Stanley; and a host of nieces and nephews. Finally, yet importantly, he is survived by his long-time girlfriend Betty Shearin of Chesapeake, VA, who was his personal angel.
Due to COVID issues, services will be held privately at Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. A link will be made available on Facebook to view the service online at 1 PM on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date (post-Quarantine) for friends and other family members, including his church family, please reach out to the family if you would like to be part of this event. There is no visitation. Public viewing will be available Tuesday, April 14 from 10 AM - 4 PM at the funeral home for those wishing to view.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020