Frederick O. Clark, Sr., 91, passed away at his home May 4, 2020. He was born in Eden, NC to the late Raymond A. and Evelyn Spangler Clark. Fred was predeceased by the love of his life, Ruby Lee Kennedy Clark. He served his country in the United States Navy Reserves. Fred retired as a Jet Engine Technician with the U. S. Government; was a member of Parkway Temple, Chesapeake; a member of the Berkley Masonic Lodge #167 A.F. & A.M. and the Scottish Rite Bodies of Chesapeake.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Clark Denny (Robert), Jeanette Clark Pollard (Elmer), Frederick O. Clark, Jr. and Eric Kennedy Clark (Maria); nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. Those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10 to 4 p.m. A private service to celebrate His life will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. His final resting place will be Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. Pease visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the webcast in real time and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.