Frederick "Fred" Richard Roy Rankin, 83, of Norfolk, VA was called home to join the Lord on May 30, 2020.
Fred, born and raised in Lackawana County, PA by his parents the late Roy and Edna Rankin, was also predeceased by his first Wife Mary Martha (Buttermore) second wife Carol (Egan), and his siblings Louise, William, and Vivian.
Fred graduated Dalton High School, Dalton, PA in 1954 and, already a Seaman Apprentice in the U.S. Naval Reserve, immediately shipped over into the regular U.S. Navy. With his first cruise being destroyer duty in the Caribbean, Fred announced he would never return to those frigid, snow-capped Pennsylvania mountains. He never looked back for the next twenty years as a U.S. Navy Sailor in the 2nd and 6th Fleets; bookended by shore duty in Morocco early in his career and Patuxant NAS near the end.
Retiring from the Navy in 1974, Fred served another 25 years as a Virginia Port Authority Police Sergeant; ensuring his family was provided for while finding purpose and satisfaction as a public servant. After retiring a second time, Fred worked several years as a highly successful auto salesman. He derived great satisfaction matching young married sailors with reliable family cars, often dissuading them from buying muscle cars that would eat up their pay. Fred would counsel those young seamen that with marriage and fatherhood comes responsibility, and blowing their paychecks on dream cars was a no-go.
Fred found happiness and love again with marriage to Peggy Jean Powers in 2003. His final years with her were marked with peace, joy of life, and reaffirmation of his faith and devotion to Jesus and his Lord God. They recognized the time they had together as precious.
Much has been made of what should be remembered of a man: a resume legacy or eulogy legacy. Fred's eulogy legacy by far outshines the resume. He was known for his kindness and concern for others. Remembering his childhood poverty, Fred was quick to support family and friends in need. He taught honor, the value of one's word, and the meaning of friendship.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Peggy Jean; son, Frederick and wife, Marcy; daughter, Mary Kay and husband, John Marshal; step-daughters, Kim and Tracy by Carol; step-sons, Sammy and Philip and step-daughter, Cindy by Peggy; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Norfolk Apostolic Church, 3131 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk, at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4th. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, attendance will be restricted to immediate family and some church family members. The service, however, will be live-streamed at www.norfolkapostolic.org and the church's Facebook Page: Norfolk Apostolic Church. Burial service will be Saturday, June 6th at Tarrs United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ruffsdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Commonwealth Memory Care, of Chesapeake. It is with deep gratitude to Commonwealth for providing loving care to Fred in his final weeks. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
A memorial service will be held at Norfolk Apostolic Church, 3131 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk, at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4th. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, attendance will be restricted to immediate family and some church family members. The service, however, will be live-streamed at www.norfolkapostolic.org and the church's Facebook Page: Norfolk Apostolic Church. Burial service will be Saturday, June 6th at Tarrs United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ruffsdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Commonwealth Memory Care, of Chesapeake. It is with deep gratitude to Commonwealth for providing loving care to Fred in his final weeks. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.