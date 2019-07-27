|
"And ye now therefore have sorrow; but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your no man taketh from you." John 10:22 On Monday, July 29, 2019, Frederick Thomas Smith, our cousin and friend left his earthly body for his eternal rest. He was a native of Norfolk and the son of the late Harry Lester and Anna Naomi Smith. Frederick was educated in the Norfolk Public Schools and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. He attended Norfolk State University for a number of years. He also graduated from the Advanced Technology Institute where he successfully completed training as a Tractor-Trailer Driver. The Tidewater Transportation District Commission (TRT) certified Frederick for completing 100 hours of training and qualified him as a Trolley Operator. Frederick was employed for over 30 years as an Able Seaman for the Military Sealift Command. He received many outstanding awards for his dedicated service. The most notable one was for his contributions supporting American and International Coalition Military Forces in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Frederick was a generous supporter of many local non-profit organizations such as the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. He attended Calvary Revival Church frequently was a "generous giver" to all his family and friends. Frederick leaves to cherish his an uncle, Richard Turner (Derrell) of Norfolk, nephews Dherri Lamont Wilson and Ramon Lester Smith. Cousins, Carolyn Graddy (David) of Norfolk, Milton Turner (Vivian) of Flushing, NY, Milton Turner, Jr. (Christina) of Richmond, Virginia, Timothy Graddy , Tony Graddy (Latoya) of Suffolk, Dwayne Turner (Angela) of Chesapeake, Jeffery Turner (Wanda) of Chesapeake and Bishop Jobie Boone (Regina) of Chesapeake. He will also be missed by a special friend, Clyde Medley and his family . Frederick will truly be missed by a number of cousins, relatives and friends. A viewing will be July 28 from 1-6pm at Riddick Funeral Service; funeral July 29 11am at First Gospel Tabernacle 1825 Cullen Ave; Bishop Jobie Boone, officiating; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Words of Comfort can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 27, 2019