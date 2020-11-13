Frederick William Finegan, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Virginia Beach. Fred was born in Glen Cove, New York to the late Frederick and Majorie Finegan. He is cherished in memory by his companion, Alice Wilson; brother, Kenneth Finegan and his rat terrier dog, Bella. Fred worked as an auto mechanic technician with Greenbrier Dodge. In his spare time he loved going over to Ms. Kitty's lounge, watching Western movies and Nascar racing.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. The burial will be private.



