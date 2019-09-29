|
|
Frederick W. Havens, 60, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 22, 2019.
Born in the Philippines, he was the owner and founder of Pungo Ridge Winery and also a professional photographer. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed working in his vineyard on the Pungo Ridge.
Frederick was preceded in death by his mother, Annunciacion E. Havens. Left to
cherish his memory: his father, Eugene A. Havens; sister, Jesusa E. Hogge; two brothers, Benjamin D. Havens, and Joseph C. Havens (Dawn Havens); and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019