|
|
Lt. Col Fred L Fish (Ret.) passed away on March 24, 2018. He was born October 6th, 1937 in Kansas City, KS. He called Portsmouth, VA his home. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and Western Kentucky University. He retired from the Marine Corps after 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Betsy and Chris; his caregiver and son-in-law Derrick; his grandchildren Derek-Lee (Michelle) Bodhi and Casey; his great grand daughter Sydney; his sisters Barbara and Norma Jean; his brother-in-law Joe and many cherished family members and friends.
Fred was an Harley Davidson aficionado and craftsman. His cremains were buried at sea May 30, 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019