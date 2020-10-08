1/
Fredrick Strader
Fredrick Bruce Strader, peacefully passed to his final rest on October 4, 2020 at the age of 77. He was physically attended and supported during his declining health by his wife and daughter at his Norfolk home.

Rick was a native of Portsmouth, born to Kenneth and Phyllis Strader. He was a graduate of Deep Creek High School and furthered his education at Old Dominion University. While he had a long career in the financial sector, it was composing and performing music with his saxophone that gave him the most joy. This lifelong passion enabled Rick to play for various regional bands, travel, and marry the love of his life Deborah.

He is survived by his wife, daughters Karen and Tammy, and grandchildren Lilly and Jamey. Rick will best be remembered for his ready wit, intelligence, kindness, and devotion to family and God. A graveside burial at Olive Branch Cemetery will be held on October 9, 2020 at 2:00.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
