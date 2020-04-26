The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Fredrik Clay Forsberg


1961 - 2020
Fredrik Clay Forsberg passed away suddenly on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1961 in Norfolk, VA to Bruce Koolage Forsberg and the late Fredrik Hall Forsberg. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Margaret "Meg" Forsberg, his mother, Bruce, and his two sisters, Stuart McClintic (Will) and Elizabeth Wadman (David). He is also survived by four nieces, three nephews, two great nieces and one great nephew.

Clay attended Norfolk Collegiate School and graduated from Blue Ridge School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Elon University. Clay worked in sales for MobilityWorks. He took pride in helping the disabled community maintain an independent and active lifestyle.

Clay was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and their two dogs, going to the beach and watching the sunset. He loved live music and was an avid sports fan. He lit up a room with his infectious smile and charismatic personality. Clay never met a stranger. He was blessed with an abundance of good friends. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1009 W. Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA 23507. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
