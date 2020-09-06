Fritz M. Brothers, 73, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Virginia Beach, from lung cancer.
He was born in Norfolk, VA on January 25, 1947, son of the late John and Nina Brothers. He is survived by his spouse of almost 51 years, Dominique, two fur babies Milo and Lulu, one son Robert Brothers, and two grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings, their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, and his very close cousins.
Fritz attended Norview High School and then served in the US Coast Guard for four years, and received an honorable discharge. He attended Old Dominion University and studied Consumer Lending at the American Institute of Banking. A former bank vice-president, he worked at various banks from 1969 to 1999, at which time he became involved with investing and trading online.
In his spare time, he played golf for years. He enjoyed watching TV, discussing current events with his friends online, and dining out. He was adventurous and always did everything his way. He was loved by many and he will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Per his wishes, there will not be a memorial service. Donations in his name can be made to the VBSPCA, NFSPCA, American Cancer Society
, and Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences to the family may be offered at: www.hollomon-brown.com