Fritz M. Brothers
1947 - 2020
Fritz M. Brothers, 73, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Virginia Beach, from lung cancer.

He was born in Norfolk, VA on January 25, 1947, son of the late John and Nina Brothers. He is survived by his spouse of almost 51 years, Dominique, two fur babies Milo and Lulu, one son Robert Brothers, and two grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings, their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, and his very close cousins.

Fritz attended Norview High School and then served in the US Coast Guard for four years, and received an honorable discharge. He attended Old Dominion University and studied Consumer Lending at the American Institute of Banking. A former bank vice-president, he worked at various banks from 1969 to 1999, at which time he became involved with investing and trading online.

In his spare time, he played golf for years. He enjoyed watching TV, discussing current events with his friends online, and dining out. He was adventurous and always did everything his way. He was loved by many and he will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Per his wishes, there will not be a memorial service. Donations in his name can be made to the VBSPCA, NFSPCA, American Cancer Society, and Alzheimer's Association. Condolences to the family may be offered at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
September 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful special friend and person.
We will all miss you .
I will especially miss the poetry and discussions of old Black and White movies we had on FB.
A lot of good memories from our youth I will hold dear, but my most treasured one is the caring for my health issues and your kindness through the hard times.
To Dominique and your family I send my condolences..
When I read the poem “If” I will forever remember you.
Rest In Peace my friend
The world was a better place with you in it
Sharon Pendergraph Harrington
Friend
