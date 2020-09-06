1/
G. Scott Brown Jr.
G. Scott Brown, Jr., 75, passed away on September 2, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents, George S. Brown Sr. and Willie Mae Butt Brown, his son Tyler Nichols Brown, and his sister, Verna B. Leonard.

Scott is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lynda C. Brown; his children Ashley R. Powell (Barry) and G.S. (Scooter) Brown III, grandchildren Caleb W. Shelton and Caiden E. Shelton; his step-children Erin Vaughan (Ben) and Carrie Trent; grandchildren Tatum Watkins, Colten Gaonach, Elise Popina, and Brayden Vaughan; sisters Mary Anne B. Simmons and Susan B. Flanagan and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10:00AM-12:00PM with a service to follow at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. It will be Jimmy Buffet casual. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
