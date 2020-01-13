|
Groveland, Florida. Gaspare Francis Battaglia, IV, son, father, step-father, step-grandfather, brothÂer, uncle, life partner, friend, and Agriculture/Produce broker died unexpectedly December 3. 2019 in Florida. Gabe was 60, born in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 20, 1959, and raised in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. Gabe affected lives spanning the East/West coasts, the Great Lakes, and up/down the Eastern Seaboard. Gabe touched so many people in the farming and trucking industries. He will be remembered as being genuine, kind, BIG HEARTED, and "doing the right thing." His friends and colleagues all boast as to him "being their best friend." You were truly touched by knowing Gabe. Early in his life, Gabe enjoyed hunting pheasant, fishing, boating, diving, grilling, water/snow skiing, and tailgating at Va Tech football games. Later in life he took up golf and was a member at the Green Valley Country Club in Florida. Gabe loved to travel. He enjoyed spending time with his family and numerous friends from all walks of life. He had a knack for always making things and situations better. He is loved by many and will be missed tremendously.
As the oldest child of his mother, Suzanne C. Halstead, and his late father, Gaspare F. Battaglia III (Tony); Gabe leaves behind his daughter, Lynsi Battaglia and his son, Bo (Gaspare F. Battaglia, V) and his wife Kristen; step-daughter, Amber Guarino; two sisters, Vicki Battaglia (Hank) and Kim Battaglia Hodge, five step-grandchildren, four nieces, one nephew and his partner of seven years Lisa Laudonio and two well-fed canines, Maggie and Bandit.
There will be two celebrations of Gabe's life. The first, a private affair in Florida. The second will be on Saturday, February 15th, 2020, at Unity Church of Tidewater, 5580 Shell Rd. Va Beach, Va. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in a favorite spot or adopt from or donate to your local pet shelter.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 13, 2020