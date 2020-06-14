Colonel Gabriel Rouquie, Jr., US Army, Retired, 71, of Suffolk, VA died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home in Southern Shores, NC.
Born in Spartanburg, SC on October 29, 1948, he was the son of the late Wilhelmina Lewis Davies and Gabriel Rouquie.
Gabe is survived by his wife, Anne Ingalls Rouquie; two daughters, Lee Elizabeth Rouquie Mongold (Steven) and Emily Rouquie Clark (Zachary); one son, William Thomas Rouquie; four granddaughters, Piper, Sawyer, Collins, and Bailey; and one sister, Lewis Rouquie of Tryon, NC.
At a young age, Gabe demonstrated great determination rising through the Boy Scouts to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He completed his undergraduate work at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC followed by the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC where he completed his graduate work.
Gabe was commissioned in the United States Army Field Artillery after completion of the Reserve Officer Training Program at Wofford College. His key early assignments included Operations Officer for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Division Artillery at Fort Campbell, KY, command of the Division's 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Battalion, Operations Research System Analyst (ORSA) on the US Army Staff, Pentagon, and, in 1991, Chief of Analysis and Simulation for the European Command, Stuttgart, GE. Gabe's final active military assignments from 1994-1999 were Chief of the Combat Analysis Group, US Central Command, MacDill AFB, FL and, in Suffolk, Virginia, Chief of Operations for the United States Atlantic Command's Joint Warfighting Center.
Colonel Rouquie's chief awards and decorations following his distinguished 28-year career in the United States Army included the Defense Superior Service Medal with 1 oak leaf cluster, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and Army Meritorious Service Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters, as well as the Army Staff Identification Badge and Air Assault Badge. Upon his military retirement, he worked as a Program Manager and Operations Research Analyst for Cubic Corporation, Northrup Grumman, and finally the Phoenix Group in support of experimentation efforts at US Joint Forces Command and the Joint Staff, spearheading the delivery of new and cutting edge capabilities to our nation's joint force.
Inurnment will take place at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to New Creation United Methodist Church, Chesapeake, VA, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the American Legion, or the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.