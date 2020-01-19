|
|
Gabriele "Gaby" W. Flanagan, 89, of Norfolk, passed away on January 16, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30a.m. on January 21, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Gabriele was born and raised in Munich, Germany to Hans and Raimunda Vierlinger on March 13, 1930. Prior to World War II, her family owned a butcher shop in the town center. Her teen years took place during World War II. She was an excellent swimmer, and loved to sing. She worked for the Post Office Savings Bank in Munich before moving to the United States in 1962. After her children were in school, she was employed by many of the leading sewing and fabric shops in the Norfolk area. Gabriele also took care of grandchildren and was very involved in her children's and grandchildren's concerts, sporting events and activities. She enjoyed all kinds of music, gardening, walking and caring for her beloved dogs. She remained active and fit well into her eighties, and until Parkinson's symptoms first appeared.
Gabriele is preceded in death by her younger sister, Marianne Michalik of Munich, and her grandson, A1C Garrett Roby.
Gabriele is survived by her son, Stephen R. Flanagan, his wife Madeline, and their children Ryan, Victoria and Mathew, her daughter Danielle F. Roby, her husband Kevin and their daughter Gabrielle, and many lifetime friends and neighbors from the Lake Taylor area.
As she was a passionate lover of animals, the family requests a donation to the Norfolk SPCA in lieu of flowers. The family wishes to express appreciation to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Staff and Alyson Lindquist, her private care aide. Sugar, Duke, Bubbles and Princess Casey will be waiting for her on the rainbow bridge.
Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020