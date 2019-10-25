The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Gallop Funeral Services
6917 S Croatan Hwy
Nags Head, NC 27959
(252) 449-8695
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:30 PM
Gallop Funeral Services
6917 S Croatan Hwy
Nags Head, NC 27959
Gail C. Macaulay


1942 - 2019
Gail C. Macaulay Obituary
Gail C. Macaulay of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away peacefully Oct 23, 2019 at the age of 77. Gail was born to parents Mildred and Jim Ashley on October 14, 1942 in Augusta GA.

Gail graduated from Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake, Va. She went on to be a secretarial assistant to Senator Ted Stevens in Washington, DC. After retiring she moved to Kitty Hawk, NC to be near her aging parents. She was a member of Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church. She loved to cook and was very creative in the kitchen.

Gail is survived by her son, Jimmy and wife Carrie Macaulay of British Columbia, and grandkids Ashley and James Macaulay. Also surviving is her sister, Dianne Hendrix of Kitty Hawk, NC and husband Gilley, their children, Angela Grooms and Andy Hendrix, and one grandchild, Kaylie Grooms. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Boo.

Join us in celebrating Gail's life on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 4:30 pm at Gallop Funeral Chapel in Nags Head, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the OBX SPCA, PO Box 2477, Manteo, NC 27954.

Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 25, 2019
