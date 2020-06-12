My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Gail E. Davis-Santana departed this life on June 2, 2020. She was born January 19, 1952, in Philadelphia, PA. to the late Elijah and Pauline Davis. Her brother, William (Bucky) Davis preceded her in death in February 2014.
Gail was a faithful steward of Jesus Christ. She started her Christian journey and was baptized at an early age. She was an avid reader of the Bible and dedicated her life to following the teachings of Jesus Christ. Gail attended Tabernacle Voice of Deliverance Church in Norfolk, VA until her illness prevented her from doing so.
Gail attended the public schools in Philadelphia. After graduating from the Philadelphia High School for Girls, she attended Shippensburg State College where she majored in Sociology. Gail received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972. She received her Masters in Education with a concentration in counseling in 1975 from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
In April 1983, Gail married Clyde Santana. To this union was born a son, Mark. Gail worked in the social services profession for more than 30 years. Gail retired from the Virginia Department of Social Services in January 2017.
Gail loved theater and film. For over 40 years, Gail collaborated with her husband, Clyde, on several film and theater projects where they won numerous awards.
Gail was always thinking of others and helping however she could help. She truly believed that what she did was about the people she served, those that she helped, and the cause that she believed in.
Gail enjoyed spending time with family and friends and most recently zoom parties where she was able to see and interact with family. She also loved to read and dance. Gail was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and cousin. Gail will be profoundly missed. She leaves to mourn her passing, her devoted husband, Clyde; her son Mark; two sisters, Cynthia (Cindy) Davis and Karen Davis; two sisters-in-law, Edith Olivera and Cecilia Santana; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members and friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd in Norfolk at 10 AM. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence.
Gail was a faithful steward of Jesus Christ. She started her Christian journey and was baptized at an early age. She was an avid reader of the Bible and dedicated her life to following the teachings of Jesus Christ. Gail attended Tabernacle Voice of Deliverance Church in Norfolk, VA until her illness prevented her from doing so.
Gail attended the public schools in Philadelphia. After graduating from the Philadelphia High School for Girls, she attended Shippensburg State College where she majored in Sociology. Gail received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972. She received her Masters in Education with a concentration in counseling in 1975 from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
In April 1983, Gail married Clyde Santana. To this union was born a son, Mark. Gail worked in the social services profession for more than 30 years. Gail retired from the Virginia Department of Social Services in January 2017.
Gail loved theater and film. For over 40 years, Gail collaborated with her husband, Clyde, on several film and theater projects where they won numerous awards.
Gail was always thinking of others and helping however she could help. She truly believed that what she did was about the people she served, those that she helped, and the cause that she believed in.
Gail enjoyed spending time with family and friends and most recently zoom parties where she was able to see and interact with family. She also loved to read and dance. Gail was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and cousin. Gail will be profoundly missed. She leaves to mourn her passing, her devoted husband, Clyde; her son Mark; two sisters, Cynthia (Cindy) Davis and Karen Davis; two sisters-in-law, Edith Olivera and Cecilia Santana; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members and friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd in Norfolk at 10 AM. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 12, 2020.