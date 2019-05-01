The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Gail Frances Walden, 72, of Virginia Beach, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Charles E. Walden; her son, Sean Ferrell (Hattie); Armond Walden (Beulah), Ron Walden (Cathy), Darryl Walden (Tonya), and Tracey Walden (Angelina); and many relative and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 6 â€" 7:30 PM, with a service on Saturday at 11 AM. All services provided by Altmeyer Funeral Home at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. Please visit www.altmeyerfh.com for full obituary.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019
