Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Gail Godwin, 74, passed away on January 18, 2020. Born in North Carolina to the late Kirby and Kathleen Howard, Gail was a unique character who always kept everyone laughing. She was a nurturing caregiver to her family and will be missed by all who knew her. Gail was predeceased by her loving husband of 38 years, James A. Godwin, Sr.; 3 sons, James "Buddy" Godwin, Jr., Michael Godwin, and Christopher Godwin; 2 brothers (Vernon & Pete) and 2 sisters (Ann & Helen).

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kimberly Baraldi (Edward); son, David "Carmen" Godwin (Ruth); sister, Edna Hinson; brothers, Cecil Howard (Pam), Dennis Howard (Gail), William Howard (Peggy), and Donald (Buzzy) Luter; 8 grandchildren, Darcy, Jamie, Ashley, Michael, Tony, Eddie, Maria, and Amber; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Entombment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020
