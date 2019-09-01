|
Gail Gurganus Ward, 79, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Aug. 22, 2019. She was born on Jan. 29, 1940. Gail is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ward and parents, Haywood and Louise Gurganus . Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara Fox and her husband Richard; grandson, Rane Fox; brother, Dawson Gurganus and his wife Suzanne; and best friend, Jenny Butler and her husband David of Temple, TX.
Gail enjoyed many traveling adventures, reading and crafting. In Dec. 2017, she retired from IMA. Gail was a kind and generous woman, who cherished her family, friends, and animals. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Gail's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat. Sept. 7, 2019, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the World Wild Life Foundation, 1250 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019