Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Gail Lynn White Obituary
Gail Lynn White, 65, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on October 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Nelson White; her mother, Faye Foltz; along with her two brothers, Cray and Billy Foltz.

Gail enjoyed working for ACLJ for over 19 years and loved reading.

Left to cherish her memory is her father, James Kenneth Foltz; her son James Nelson White and wife Mindy White; her daughter Tracy Elizabeth White and partner Antonio Smaw; her step-daughter, Diane Marie White and her fiancÃ© Richard Aemisegger; along with five grandchildren: Isaiah Smaw, Cameron Smaw, Layla Shutrump, Brianna Dail, and Adam Dail; and her aunt, Ann Foltz.

A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 5, 2019
