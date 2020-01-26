|
|
Gail Marie (Beswick) Moon has left this earthly plain to be with god. She passed away in Brooksville, FL on 24 January 2020 after a short illness.
Originally from Bolton Landing NY, Gail and Bruce, her husband of 44 years recently split their time between Brooksville, FL and Virginia Beach VA.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Arnold and Mildred Beswick of Bolton Landing NY, Gail is survived by her two sisters, Jean Dewitt and Bonnie Beswick, three children, Christopher Moon and wife Anja, Kimberly (Moon) Akers and husband Richard, Scott Moon and wife Kristen, six grand-children, Alexander Langley and wife Marki, Johnathon Langley, Brittany Moon and partner Jacob, Alexis Akers, Madison Moon and Brayden Moon, and three great grand-children, Jack, Mia, and Kate. She is also missed by her loving pitbull, Luckey.
There will be no service. As Gail was a lifelong animal lover, friends are asked in lieu of flowers to donate in her memory to the Humane Society of the United States.
Rest in peace My Love till we meet again on the other side!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020